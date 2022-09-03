Citroën Ami is presented at an e-commerce event

The Citroën Ami appeared for the first time in Brazil as a highlight of the Mercado Livre Experience (Meli XP), an event held by the largest marketplace in Latin America.

Taking place at the Transamérica Expo Center, in São Paulo, on August 31, the event marked the debut of Citroën Ami in the country, but only as a show car in Brazil.

Considered for Brazil, the Ami for now is a product that Stellantis should evaluate for a long time, after all, the proposal of the little one is very daring for the profile of use of vehicles in Brazil.

Products such as Renault Twizy and Hitech e.coTech serve very specific niches, similar to the Citroën Ami’s mission, which is to be an alternative for electric urban mobility.

Attractive in style and proposal, the Ami also draws attention for its cost in Europe, but is limited to 45 km/h, restricting its performance to very dense urban centers, where the average speed is relatively low.

Electric, it has an 8.1 horsepower motor and its lithium battery guarantees an autonomy of 75 km, more than enough for urban daily life, where just three hours in a 220V socket, guarantee you a full charge.

Disruptive, the Citroën Ami – produced by Bolloré – has an upside-down driver’s door and tilting windows, like the classic Ami from the 60s.

Made for two, the Ami has 260 liters of space, enough for small purchases and other uses, such as sports equipment or whatever can fit inside.

With an ABS plastic body and a lightweight chassis, the Ami weighs 485 kg and is easy to park, as it measures only 2.41 m in length.

Versatile, the Ami is a sensation in Europe, where it sells for €7,000 or R$36,200, however, the interest is really leasing the little one with double chevron, which requires a down payment of €1,700 (R$9,000) and monthly € 20 (R$ 103), which can also be purchased on a weekly plan.