Collective Bargaining Agreement signed and rights assured

The Bank and Finance Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region signed, this Friday, the 2nd, the Collective Bargaining Agreement for bank employees of Banco do Brasil. In this way, the Unified National Campaign for Bank Employees 2022 (salary campaign) comes to an end and all the rights of BB bank employees are guaranteed for the next two years.

Also on this Friday, the 2nd, the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the category and the Collective Bargaining Agreement for Caixa employees were also renewed, guaranteeing all the rights of bank employees until August 31, 2024.

“We face yet another National Campaign under an extreme right-wing government, with an ultra-liberal and privatist profile, with which BB’s management was aligned with the intention of withdrawing rights. However, CEBB and the National Banking Command were firm in the negotiations and, with the strength of the workers’ mobilization, we secured an agreement that defeated the bank’s objective of reducing the current three evaluation cycles for decommissioning to just one; built a good telework clause, with allowance, journey control, and BB’s commitment to debating the expansion of the home office; made it possible to review the PIP at Previ; reinforced the fight against harassment; and will enable the creation of permanent tables to debate topics of interest to civil servants; among other achievements” João Fukunaga, executive director of the Union and coordinator of CEBB (Corporate Commission of Employees of Banco do Brasil)

“We would like to thank each banker and bank employee at Banco do Brasil for their mobilization, in the workplace and in the networks, and for their participation in the meetings. Our rights are guaranteed for another two years and this is a great achievement. In the last four years we have been going through a very difficult period, which I hope will come to an end, in which the rights of civil servants and workers as a whole were under constant threat. Together we resisted, maintained our rights and still made progress. This is the result of the unity and strength of the banking category. And the struggle does not end here, with the signing of the agreement. We continue together, in the battle for better working conditions, appreciation, in defense of public banks, and for a fairer country with opportunities for all” Getúlio Maciel, representative of Fetec-CUT/SP at CEBB

readjustments

For 2022:

10% increase in vouchers food (VA) and meal (VR), plus a 14th food basket of R$ 1,000.00 (payable until October);

Readjustment of 13% for the additional installment Profit Sharing (PLR) and 8% for other fixed amounts;

Readjustment of 8% in salaries and in all other funds provided for in the CCT, such as daycare/nanny assistance (the readjustment corresponds to 91% of the projected inflation for bank employees' base date 8/31which is from 8.83%).

For 2023:

Inflation Replacement (INPC), plus real increase of 0.5% for salaries, PLR, VA/VR and all other economic clauses.

PLR

Banco do Brasil, on the afternoon of Thursday 1st, replied to a letter from Contraf-CUT indicating the payment of PLR for Monday (5th).

GDP

One of the main obstacles at the negotiating table was the bank’s insistence on changing GDP criteria, reducing from three evaluation cycles for decommissioning to just one cycle. After a tough negotiation – which even involved the suspension of negotiations with Fenaban by the National Banking Command, as a way of preventing the attack on the rights of BB employees – the bank withdrew from the proposal.

It was also agreed to create a bipartite table, with representatives of the bank and workers, to discuss the improvement of GDP.

predicted

Among the advances achieved by BB employees is the bank’s commitment to making the proposal made possible by those elected by Previ to review the PIP (Participant’s Individual Score). The revision of the PIP can benefit, right from the start, more than 14 thousand members of Previ and, over the next few years, with the changes in the table, thousands more.

Regulation and expansion of teleworking

BB employees also won the bank’s commitment to align the institution with the clause on telework that was agreed with Fenaban and will be included in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which provides, among other points, for control of working hours and allowance for workers. who work or have come to work in this modality.

It was also agreed that a meeting will be held, which should take place until November, for representatives of workers and the bank to discuss the increase in the percentage of employees and the days of the week in telework.

Bank of hours

The deadline to settle the bank of negative hours, which would end in October, was extended until March 2025, with up to two hours a day above the workload. Another option is to use paid absences to pay off the bank of negative hours.

Amnesty was also granted for continuous workers and PCDs.

Sexual harassment

It was agreed to reinforce the fight against sexual harassment, in line with the measures defined by the National Command of Bank Employees and Fenaban: training and training of staff to promote debates on the subject; reception of complaints and bipartite investigation (bank and union); protection and assistance to victims; and punishment of the guilty.

permanent tables

Tables will be created to discuss demands from PSO (Operational Support Platform) workers and service managers.

Tables will also be held on:

• Retail agencies, Estilo and digital offices;

• Buildings/departments (cenop’s and support units, tactics and strategies);

• The situation of employees from incorporated banks;

• National meeting on job and salary plans and variable compensation;

• Dental PAS – stop using the table with procedures and US, simplifying the process by submitting a budget and invoice (up to 20 thousand up to 48x);

• CRBB – Improvement in the working conditions of attendants; and

• GDP – criteria for improving and implementing assessment cycles.

The bank indicated that it will incorporate, in its new diversity program, racial and gender proposals formulated at the 33rd Congress of BB Employees.

