Companies open 314 jobs in the telemarketing area for home office

hundreds of jobs are open to professionals who wish to work from home, that is, in a home office regime. There are more than 300 opportunities in positions in the area of telemarketingcheck out some of them:

Read more: Ri Happy offers 120 jobs in nine states; register your resume

Control Desk

Sales Asset

Data Analyst

Seller

Bilingual Service Operator

Customer Service Clerk

Business consultant

Telesales Operator

Service Analyst

Telemarketing Intern

Internship in Customer Relations

Incoming SAC

Commercial Agent – Wine Sales

Telemarketing

Part of the opportunities is available for people with hearing, speech, physical, visual and psychosocial disabilities. The type of contract varies, and can be on an effective basis (CLT), temporary or others.

The education criteria depend on the function claimed, with emphasis on the number of vacancies for complete secondary education. The company may also require on-the-job experience, English, equipment needed to perform the duties, and other skills.

In addition to the salary compatible with the function, the professional may receive medical assistance, dental assistance, day care assistance, profit sharing, life insurance, food stamps, meal vouchers and transport vouchers.

How to apply?

Before registering your resume, the candidate must access the InfoJobs portal, a professional opportunities platform with more than 18 years in the market. Filters at the top of the screen can be used to make selection easier.

Then, you must enter this link and fill in the requested information quickly and free of charge. Then just wait for the company to return with more details about the next steps.