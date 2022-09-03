Compass and Commander debut 2023 line; check summary of news

THE Jeep presented this Friday (2) the news for the 2023 line of both the Compass and the Commander.

In common, the two SUVs now have the Jeep Healthy Cabin, an improvement that made its local debut in the Renegade 2023. It is an N95 qualified air filter, capable of removing up to 83% of the impurities that could circulate in the cabin.

Compass 2023

Speaking specifically of the new Compass 2023, all versions of the intermediate SUV now have a new white interior lighting, in addition to a USB Type-C port aimed at the occupants of the rear seat. According to Jeep, the connection offers faster charging, symmetrical input, high durability and is the new standard for electronic device manufacturers.

Jeep Compass 2023 Image: Disclosure

The Compass Sport 2023 leaves the factory with a configurable digital instrument panel with a 7” screen, while the Longitude option adds the automatic folding of the mirrors as a standard item. The Compass intermediate catalog receives from the 2023 line the new option “Pack Premium”, which adds the induction smartphone charger, Premium Beats sound system, parking assistant (Park Assist), front parking sensor and remote start ( RemoteStart).

Jeep Compass 2023 Image: Disclosure

The Compass S Series 2023 reinforces connectivity and now offers the “Alexa in-vehicle” system as standard, through which it is possible to access all the functions of Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, directly in the SUV, without need to use cell phone. The feature will be an option on the Trailhawk version.

Jeep Compass 2023 Image: Disclosure

Commander 2023

The main novelty for Commander 2023 is for the top-of-the-line Overland catalog, either with the 1.3 turbo flex engine as well as the 2.0 diesel.

The version leaves the factory with 19” Pirelli tires equipped with the new Seal Inside technology.

According to the Italian brand, the technology in question is capable of sealing the tire internally, allowing the vehicle to continue running even with perforations of up to 5 mm located in the tread, maintaining tire pressure in up to 85% of cases.

Jeep Commander 2023 Image: Disclosure

As shown for the Compass year/model evolution, the Commander 2023 also adds the USB Type-C port on the back of the central tunnel, in addition to the traditional USB port.

Currently, prices for the Compass range range from R$171,990 (Sport version) to R$247,290 (Limited TD350 4×4 and Trailhawk TD350 4×4 versions). In the case of the Commander, the 7-seater SUV starts at BRL 236,990 in the Limited T270 version, reaching up to BRL 314,990 in the Overland TD380 4×4 catalogue.