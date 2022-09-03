Complaint grows about the Copa album at Procon – 09/02/2022 – Panel SA

Complaint grows about the Copa album at Procon – 09/02/2022 – Panel SA

After the release of the Copa album, in August, Procon-SP registered more than 430 complaints about Panini, the company responsible for printing.

In the previous month, there were 30 complaints. The consumer protection body notified Panini this Friday (2) asking for explanations about problems with the sale of kits and combos of albums and individual stickers.

According to Procon-SP, the company must inform, until the 9th of September, what are the delivery deadlines of the products, if they are being fulfilled and how consumers are notified in case of postponement of delivery.

The agency also asks about the customer service channels, whether it is possible to speak with the attendants, how many calls have been made since the beginning of the sale of the products, among other points.

Sought by Panel SA, Editora Panini says that it has been increasing the volume of production and that it has increased the number of people in attendance, in addition to a system to speed up the process.

“In order to seek distribution alternatives to the consumer, since the beginning of sales, the publisher has also established several commercial partnerships with the main national retailers, distributed throughout the country”, says the company in a note.

