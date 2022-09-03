Corinthians agrees Lo Natel loan to Portuguese club; see details

Corinthians continues to make changes in its squad. This Friday, the Parque São Jorge team announced the loan of striker Léo Natel to Casa Pia, from Portugal, until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Portuguese team must pay 100 thousand euros (about R$ 500 thousand at the current price) for the player’s loan, according to the ge.globe. The contract, moreover, provides for the obligation to purchase the athlete’s rights for 1.2 million euros (R$ 6 million) if he meets a game goal. The information, as usual, has not been confirmed by the club.

Léo Natel returned to Corinthians this year, but was unable to establish himself among the squad used by coach Vítor Pereira. The player was on the field on just one occasion, when the white-and-white team was beaten 1-0 by Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão, by the Brasileirão.

The left winger, it is worth mentioning, was recently loaned to Apoel, from Cyprus. There, he played 56 times, scored 14 goals and distributed five assists, according to the website. transfermarkt.

At 25 years old, Léo Natel has a current contract with Corinthians until the end of 2024. In all his time at the club, the striker played 55 games and scored four goals.

