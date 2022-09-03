Corinthians fined by STJD for smoke flags in game against Ava

Corinthians received a punishment from the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football) this Friday afternoon. The agency fined the black-and-white club for lit flags in a game against Avaí, for the Brasileirão.

The Corinthians team was visiting that match, held in Ressacada. The crowd lit smoke flares, which paralyzed the duel for four minutes and, this Friday, resulted in a fine of R$5,000 for the club. Avaí was also fined, but in the amount of R$ 3 thousand.

Corinthians was framed in article 213, item I, paragraph 2, which provides for punishment for home and visitor in case of disorder. The decision was taken by a majority of votes, but clubs can still appeal to the STJD Plenary to try to reverse it.

Defending Corinthians in the trial, lawyer João Zanforlin asked that the club be acquitted. He claimed that, as a visitor, Timão could not take steps to prevent the acts.

“Corinthians have nothing to do with that. Being very technical, how am I going to play 800 km from São Paulo and prevent security? There’s not the slightest possibility of having this inspection. unfortunately, one person was victimized. What we are seeing right around the corner is a smoke stick, which we even use at children’s parties. It’s such a small thing, it looks like a cigarette, that they can put inside sneakers. Refereeing is oriented to stop the game in these cases, but we saw that there was no problem. So I ask for the declassification of the complaint to article 191 with minimal application in the dosimetry of the penalty”, he pointed out.

The match, it is worth remembering, took place on the 6th of August. At the time, the duel ended in a 1-1 tie, with a goal scored by Balbuena.

