Corinthians intends to expand Arena and plans to deliver accommodation to the base

O Corinthians has two projects in mind until the end of the Duilio Monteiro Alves administration. Although it is still just an initial idea, the expansion of the Neo Química Arena, which currently has a capacity for 48,000 people and which has returned to the agenda in recent days, is on the president’s radar.

“No chairs. We have a wonderful stadium, we got a very important agreement with Caixa, with Odebrecht the judicial reorganization has already been unanimously approved, the judge has approved it and now we have the deadline we have to wait to see if someone appears against We have to take care of this part first, because we have the stadium to pay for, but of course we are excited and we are already working on a project already thinking about expansion.Today we have an average audience of 37,000, including Monday night games. We work on top of that, but responsibly: to make the expansion, but in a way that does not harm the club, as we have done”, began the representative in club 112th birthday partylast Thursday night.

“It’s an idea, I see it as a necessity, because we have 160 thousand loyal paying fans and we will have more space difficulties the better the team is. It is something that is in the plans, but calmly, responsibly, so as not to take a step bigger than the leg and not suffer, again, what we are already going through”, he added on the first matter.

Neo Química Arena has received a great audience in 2022, after having suffered from the absence of fans in the first months of the covid-19 pandemic. Last Monday, with a cold of 10 degrees, the public reached almost 37 thousand people.

Another theme that appeared again at Parque São Jorge was accommodation for the basic categories, something that the club cannot deliver individually, only if it found a partner who was willing to make an investment. “It’s bad to say that here, then it doesn’t deliver, but it’s priority number one to finish the base housing“, said.

Duilio took the opportunity to praise the players from the lower categories who are standing out. “We are seeing the quality of the base players. A lot is said that the base is not good, but we see great players, all over the world, who left the base of Corinthians and are very successful, in the Brazilian team, in big leagues, and also in our team. It is a clear example that the base works: it serves the professional who is the main objective, and for sales in the future”, he began on the subject.

“This year we had sales from Gabriel Pereira, João Victor, proposals for Du Queiroz, Lucas Piton is always looking for others as well. Our base is very good, and with accommodation we will be able to improve a lot. Today Corinthians loses many athletes to clubs that have conditions to accommodate. It is a very big responsibility, to accommodate a player we have to have a perfect structure so as not to take any risk and provide conditions for athletes to have a peaceful life, education and sports as well. We run every day to find solutions to build , and this is a priority”, he concluded.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians started the works for an accommodation inside the base’s CT, but they ended up interrupted due to the covid-19 pandemic and did not return.

Leave your comment