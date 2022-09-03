Corinthians midfielder called up to the Brazilian Under-20 Team

Corinthians learned on Friday night that it will have a fifth representative in the Brazilian Under-20 Team in the Uruguayan quadrangular dispute. This is midfielder Guilherme Biro, 18 years old, who celebrated the moment on his social networks.

“Another dream and another goal being realized, gratitude to God and to everyone who helped me in some way to achieve this achievement. Always an honor to represent our country”, celebrated the young midfielder – see the post below.

The Corinthians midfielder was hastily summoned to replace Arsenal striker Marquinhos in the relationship. The CBF did not provide further details about the change in the list of summoned players.

Biro joins four other Corinthians fans on Ramon Menezes’ list: Robert Renan, Ryan Gustavo, Giovane and Arthur Sousa. The quintet performs for the national team only on Monday and does not lack the Timão in the semifinal of the Brasileirão Sub-20, played between Corinthians and Flamengo, at 3 pm this Sunday.

The Brazilian Under-20 team faces Argentina, Uruguay and Uzbekistan in the Uruguay square, played in Punta del Este. The competition takes place between the 4th and 7th of September.

Check out Biro’s post

