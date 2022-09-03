Corinthians should have revenue above R$700 million in 2022, predicts Duilio

Corinthians should have, by far, the highest revenue in its history in the year 2022. According to the club’s president, Duilio Monteiro Alves, it is most likely that Timão ends the current season with a 50% growth in earnings generated in relation to last year’s visa, surpassing the R$ 700 million mark – the budget foresaw R$ 500 million in revenue.

“Last year we had a club revenue record with R$503 million, something close. This year we expect to close above R$ 750 million in revenue, we would have a growth of 50% on top of the record of 2021″, said the leader.

To have an idea, the value exceeds by almost R$ 300 million that obtained in 2020. In national terms, taking into account the last year, it would be below the revenue of Flamengo, with R$ 1 billion, and Palmeiras, which had R$ 900 million.

“We are very happy with this financial part. We also made more investment in the club, in the Arena, in the CT. So from the beginning we made the forecast, which was closed at the beginning of my management, which was to close last year with 3 million , this year with 10 million. We will be able to reach the goal and let’s see if we can move forward, we depend on better results in football, that’s why we invest in that. That’s why today we have a competitive team, we see Fiel happy”, assessed, asking for calm with the carriage’s pace in the coming years.

“Of course, we have to improve, the situation at Corinthians is not resolved, the problems are not over, we have many difficulties on a day-to-day basis. A debt like this cannot be resolved overnight, but we have already managed to stabilize it, lower a little, very little, but the fact of collecting and spending less is already very satisfactory. This result in the first and second years of management is a success”, he concluded.

Due to the large difference between the budget (R$ 500 million) and what must be carried out (about R$ 750 million), the club put a budget review to a vote – according to the club, there was unanimous approval in the Council.

