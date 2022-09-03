Councilor accused of charging patients for SUS exams, in Itamogi – Gerais

Councilwoman Marilyam Mara de Oliveira Souza, accused of charging patients for SUS exams, in Itamogi, in the southern region of Minas Gerais, said that the secretary of health, Priscila Marcomini Dias, knew about the charges. The information was given during a meeting of the City Council this Monday (29/8).
Marilyam informed that Priscila Marcomini Dias, daughter of the current mayor of the city, was not only aware, but consented and signed the paid appointments. The councilor is also an employee of the Health Department.
City Hall takes a stand
In addition, Vieira states that the investigated is preventively removed. “All the victims heard confirmed that the councilor charged to speed up the service. In the circumstances, she asked patients to be confidential and warned that the money was forwarded to the doctor or driver in town,” she said.
Regarding the involvement of the municipal health secretary, the city government informed that, due to the absence of evidence of any participation by the public body, “in the absence of an express complaint accompanied by minimal evidence of consent”, there was no reason to remove Priscila.
O State of Mines contacted Marilyan, but still no response.
understand the case
Marilyan was also responsible for scheduling exam appointments. The Health Department of Itamogi became suspicious of the charges, after a patient called the city hall asking for the invoice for the payment of the exam, to declare in the income tax. On August 1st, an investigation was initiated.
The councilor accused of charging for exams that the Municipality of Itamogi would have already paid in full. About 30 victims were heard, who claimed to have delivered the money directly to Marilyan. The average of BRL 500.