Cruzeiro is on track to have the best Serie B audience average since 2006
With 60,000 tickets sold for the game against Cricima, next Sunday (4th), in Mineiro, Cruzeiro is on course to have the best average attendance in Serie B since 2006, when the tournament started to be played by points.
After Sunday’s duel, if everything goes as planned, Raposa will have put at least 529,000 people in the 14 games as home team for the Second Division.
The total number of Cruzeiro fans in Serie B would already be higher, for example, Corinthians in 2008 (451,934 in 19 games) and Internacional in 2017 (443,240 in 19 games). See, in the gallery below, the details of the celestial club audiences in the Second Division.
Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B
So far, in 2022, Cruzeiro has already put 469,376 people in the 13 games in which it was home for the national tournament. This gives an average of 31,105 fans per match.
If there were no more fans in the next games in Mineiro, Cruzeiro would end this edition of Serie B with an average audience of around 27,800 people per game. The number would already represent the fourth best index since 2006, behind only Atltico (2006, 31,922), Santa Cruz (2007, 28,332) and Fortaleza (2018, 28,702).
To surpass the four clubs that have had the best indices since 2006, it is enough for Cruzeiro to have an average of 16 thousand people in the five games that remain at home after the duel against Cricima – against Operrio, Vasco, Ituano, Guarani and CSA.
It is worth remembering that Cruzeiro’s numbers could be even better. Due to Mineiro’s schedule, the club had to transfer games against Grmio and Nutico, for example, to Independência. Against Chapecoense, also with Raposa as home team, the duel took place at Man Garrincha, in Brasília.
Best Serie B audience averages since 2006
2022 – Cruzeiro – 36,105 (in 13 games)
2006 – Atlantic – 31,922
2007 – Santa Cruz – 28,332
2018 – Fortaleza – 28,702
2009 – Vasco – 25,730
2008 – Corinthians – 23,786
2017 – International – 23,328
2019 – Coritiba – 22,419
2010 – Bahia – 18,654
2011 – Sport – 18,466
2016 – Bahia – 17,201
2015 – Bahia – 16,904
2012 – Victory – 16,192
2013 – Sport – 15,686
2014 – Vasco – 14,232
2020 – (pandemic)
2021 – Cruzeiro – 12,000 (pandemic period. Mineiro only started to receive 100% of public capacity in November)
*Data between 2006 and 2017 were collected by journalist Joo Ricardo de Oliveira, from the website Verminosos por Futebol.