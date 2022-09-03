Cruzeiro is on track to have the best Serie B audience average since 2006

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro fans played a key role in the club’s excellent campaign in Serie B With 60,000 tickets sold for the game against Cricima, next Sunday (4th), in Mineiro, Cruzeiro is on its way to having the best average attendance in Serie B since 2006, when the tournament started to be played by points.

After Sunday’s duel, if everything goes as planned, Raposa will have placed at least 529,000 people in the 14 games as home team for the Second Division.

The total number of Cruzeiro fans in Serie B would already be higher, for example, Corinthians in 2008 (451,934 in 19 games) and Internacional in 2017 (443,240 in 19 games). See, in the gallery below, the details of the celestial club audiences in the Second Division.

Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B 13 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 13 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 12 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 12 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 11 Cruzeiro 4 x 0 Nutico – 21,228 fans, at Independência, for the 26th round of Serie B; income of R$ 600,345.33 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 11 Cruzeiro 4 x 0 Nutico – 21,228 fans, at Independência, for the 26th round of Serie B; income of R$ 600,345.33 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 10 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 10 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress 9 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Man Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 9 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Man Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 8 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 8 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro 7 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 7 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 6 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 6 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 5 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 5 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 4 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 4 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 3 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress 1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress 1 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress So far, in 2022, Cruzeiro has already put 469,376 people in the 13 games in which it was home for the national tournament. This gives an average of 31,105 fans per match. If there were no more fans in the next games in Mineiro, Cruzeiro would end this edition of Serie B with an average audience of around 27,800 people per game. The number would already represent the fourth best index since 2006, behind only Atltico (2006, 31,922), Santa Cruz (2007, 28,332) and Fortaleza (2018, 28,702).

To surpass the four clubs that have had the best indices since 2006, it is enough for Cruzeiro to have an average of 16 thousand people in the five games that remain at home after the duel against Cricima – against Operrio, Vasco, Ituano, Guarani and CSA.

It is worth remembering that Cruzeiro’s numbers could be even better. Due to Mineiro’s schedule, the club had to transfer games against Grmio and Nutico, for example, to Independência. Already against Chapecoense, also with Raposa as home team, the duel took place at Man Garrincha, in Brasília.

Best Serie B audience averages since 2006

2022 – Cruzeiro – 36,105 (in 13 games)



2006 – Atlantic – 31,922

2007 – Santa Cruz – 28,332

2018 – Fortaleza – 28,702 2009 – Vasco – 25,730

2008 – Corinthians – 23,786

2017 – International – 23,328

2019 – Coritiba – 22,419

2010 – Bahia – 18,654

2011 – Sport – 18,466

2016 – Bahia – 17,201

2015 – Bahia – 16,904

2012 – Victory – 16,192

2013 – Sport – 15,686

2014 – Vasco – 14,232

2020 – (pandemic)