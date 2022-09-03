Cssio tells Corinthians retirement plans and reveals that he intends to take a coaching course

This Thursday, Corinthians celebrated its 112th anniversary at an event at Neo Química Arena. After the festivities, Cássio granted an interview. Asked what he thinks about doing after he stops playing football, the goalkeeper made a point of saying that he still doesn’t want to hang up his boots.

“One hour will come, one hour I will stop playing football, and I believe that again. I think about playing until I’m 40, 41, I don’t know if I’ll stay at Corinthians until I’m 40, I’m not forcing anything (laughs). But I feel good, I’m 35 years old but I feel good to train, dedicate myself, to try to evolve, with an open mind to evolve. I think football has changed a lot, the goalkeeper’s role has changed, you have to play more advanced, work more with your foot, with the ball out and I’ve been dedicated to improving and evolving in that sense”, said the goalkeeper.

However, the Corinthians idol revealed that he has plans for the future. Cássio highlighted that the player cannot decide what to do only after hanging up his boots and that planning is necessary. The goalkeeper revealed that he intends to take a coaching course and wants to continue working with football.

“But of course you can’t wait for one, two years to end your career to think about what to do after retirement. At first I should start taking a coaching course at the CBF, but I think I have a good time there, I’ll try to do as many courses as possible, a management course as well. I believe that I will work with football, even knowing a little, knowing how it works, it can be an advantage for the player. But now let’s focus as a goalkeeper. But of course, if you can take a course to improve, growing helps”, said the Corinthians athlete.

Cássio has been with Corinthians since 2012. In the current season, the goalkeeper has played 612 matches with the white shirt and has become the second athlete with the most games for Timão, behind only Wladimir, with 806 matches.

