Dado Dolabella explains radical reason for moving to another city: “It needs to be fought”

Dado Dolabella explains in a podcast the reason that made him leave his hometown and move to the countryside recently

At the height of his 42 years, Dolabella data has a much calmer life than when he had his first relationship with Vanessa Camargofor more than two decades.

In addition to the tranquility that growing up gave him, he also chose to leave his hometown, Rio de Janeiro, and moved to Chapada dos Veadeiros, in the state of Goiás. In an interview with the channel Doctor Conscienceon YouTube, the actor gave details of the change.

“I threw myself in the woods, I’m going back to my origins because I think that when you analyze the human being from the point of view of nature, the human being is a virus that needs to be fought”explained the son-in-law of Zezé di Camargo.

Adept of veganism for seven years, the artist does not hide that he seeks to live in total harmony with nature, doing as little harm as possible to the planet. “We are frantically causing pollution, the destruction of forests, the destruction of the living being, which is gaia, which is planet Earth”.

He also stressed that he would like to see everyone looking for a new kind of experience. “We need to create this awareness of this new man who needs to be born. And this new man builds a new society, with new ideals.”

“Only life can sustain life (…) When you take a vegetable food and put it at very high temperatures, 200ºC, the color disappears. And along with the color, the nutrients go away (…) These nutrients are very important in the diet. If it’s lost its color, if it’s lost its smell, haven’t the nutrients gone too? That’s why you have to learn techniques to cook the vegetable with the least possible loss of nutrients”pointed out Wanessa’s boyfriend, about the importance of raw foods.

PROHIBITION

After getting to know the reconciliation between the singer Vanessa Camargo and the actor Dolabella datathe businesswoman Zilu Camargo forbade her daughter to take her boyfriend to the family home.

According to the column Leo Diasof metropolisesthe ex-wife of the singer Zezé Di Camargo she doesn’t want her son-in-law to set foot in the mansion that the heiress lives in in Alphaville, an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo.