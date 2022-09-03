Datafolha brings Lula numerically ahead in all regions

In the Midwest, North and South, there is a technical tie between the two, when considering the regional margin of error

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is numerically ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in all regions of Brazil, according to the latest Datafolha poll, released on Thursday (1.Sep.2022). When considering the margin of error, the PT leads in the Southeast and Northeast. In the other regions, there is a technical tie.

Margins of error vary by region. In the Southeast, it is 2 percentage points. In the South and Northeast it is 5 pp and 4 pp, respectively. In the North and Midwest it is 7 pp.

In the general scenario, the survey indicates that Lula has 45% of voting intentions in the 1st round, while Bolsonaro has 32%. The numbers fluctuated within a margin of error of 2 pp.

The survey surveyed 5,734 voters in 285 cities and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 points at a 95% confidence interval. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-00433/2022, it cost R$ 473,780.00 and was paid by the Leaf Group and for Globe Communication.

Read Lula and Bolsonaro’s voting intentions by region:

Southeast – margin of error: 2 pp

Lula: 41% (44% in the last survey);

Bolsonaro: 35% (32% in the last survey).

South – margin of error: 5 pp

Lula: 37% (43% in the last survey);

Bolsonaro: 35% (39% in the last survey).

Northeast – margin of error: 4 pp

Lula: 58% (he had 57% in the last survey);

Bolsonaro: 24% (kept 24% from the last survey).

Midwest – margin of error: 7 pp

Lula: 39% (he had 36% in the last survey);

Bolsonaro: 37% (he had 42% in the last survey).

North – margin of error: 7 pp

Lula: 42% (he had 41% in the last survey);

Bolsonaro: 39% (he had 43% in the last survey).

past round

In the last round of the Datafolha poll, carried out from August 16 to 18, 2022, Bolsonaro appeared numerically ahead of Lula in the Midwest and North. At the time, the survey interviewed 5,744 voters in 281 cities and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 points in a 95% confidence interval. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-09404/2022, it cost BRL 473,780.00 and was paid for by Grupo Folha and Globo Comunicação. Here’s the full text (2 MB).

in the last search PowerDate, held from August 28 to 30, Lula appeared with an advantage of 8 percentage points over Bolsonaro (44% against 36%) in the 1st round. In the 2nd round, the PT would beat the Chief Executive by 50% to 41%.

Ciro Gomes registered 8% of voting intentions. He was technically tied with Simone Tebet (MDB), who scored 4%, given the 2 percentage point margin of error. Eymael appeared with 1%. The other candidates did not score. White and null were 3%, and 2% could not answer.

