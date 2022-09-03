Defeat in Goiânia and new attempt to vote for reelection of Casares explode crisis in São Paulo

As if the four defeats in a row that complicated the future of Sao Paulo in competitions in this final stretch of the season, the vote to be held next Monday (5th) by the Deliberative Councilor to decide on the approval or not of the chance of re-election to President Julio Casares in a meeting of partners erupted an internal crisis of great proportions in Morumbi.

O THROW! found that among some of the São Paulo councilors there is a feeling that perhaps this might not be the best time for this type of vote.

The reason for this is simple: the pressure of organized supporters. O L! talked to some faction leaders and some of them intend to go to Morumbi on Monday to help with the protests against the vote that are being organized by fans and members on social networks.

To the report, the exposed climate is of deep displeasure with the situation of the club. And that’s why there is the understanding that the presence of the entire Casares management leadership in the same place must be taken advantage of to make a protest.

As soon as the game ended in Goiânia (GO), for example, Independente, the main and largest organized in São Paulo, released a public manifesto, in which Igor Gomes, expelled in Serra Dourada, was the main target.

Much respect for the Tricolor Scoundrel shirt!!!! Igor Gomes looking for money to renew his contract? Rogério Ceni showing stubbornness once again? If this board has shame in its face, Igor Gomes is already removed and if Rogério takes the pain, send him away too!’, says the association’s manifesto.

For the club, advisers tried during the morning to stifle criticism by disclosing false information about alleged negotiations for the return of Lucas Moura after the end of his contract with Tottenham, from England, in June next year. A distant dream, since the midfielder earns more than R$ 2 million a month and interests West Ham, from the same country.

Anyway, coach Rogério Ceni, a tricolor veteran who knows the club’s innards very well, is aware that only one victory against Cuiabá this Sunday (4), at 19:00 (Brasília time), away from home, for the Brasileirão , is the only way to smooth things over. At least a little, of course.

