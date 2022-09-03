Did Merge optimism push the price of Ethereum up or was it the S&P 500?

ETH, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, rose sharply in the four weeks to mid-August, doubling to $2,000.

Most analysts attributed the rise to the long-awaited “Merge”, the technological upgrade that will transform the smart contract platform into a proof-of-stake (PoS) network. ).

The move is expected to cause a drastic reduction in the supply of ETH and generate a store-of-value appeal for the cryptocurrency.

And they may be right, as the rally kicked off in mid-July after Ethereum developer Tim Beiko hinted that the deadline for the Merge to take place would be September 19.

However, a closer look at price action over the past couple of months suggests that resetting risk in traditional equity markets has likely paved the way for ETH’s bullish move.

Looking ahead, this sensitivity warrants caution on the part of (optimistic) Ether bulls who expect a more significant rally after the Merger, which is now likely to take place around September 15th.

For the past two months, ETH has tracked Wall Street’s benchmark stock index, the S&P 500.

Ether’s 90-day correlation with the S&P 500 has strengthened from 0.70 to 0.90 over the past four weeks, and the 30-day correlation is also strong.

While the correlation does not always imply causality, the hopes/fears of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) rate hike appear to be driving the positive relationship in this case.

Possibly behind the equities rally in July and the first half of August was the hope that inflation would have peaked and the Fed would resort to rate cuts next year.

This dovish (soft) narrative from the Federal Reserve, however, fizzled in the second half of last month, bringing renewed weakness to equities and cryptocurrencies, with ETH down more than 20% from its peak on Aug.

The move suggests evidence that Merge’s optimism does not protect the crypto from macro jitters and the stock market decline.

Rally after the Merge?

While supply and demand factors appear to favor a rise in Ether’s price following the Merge, the cryptocurrency’s recent failure to remain resilient in the face of stock market weakness calls for caution on the part of bulls.

The expected rally could remain elusive or could be muted if macro jitters and traditional market risk aversion worsen.

According to several industry insiders – including market making giant Cumberland and Arca research director Katie Talati – the true price rally associated with the Fusion has yet to take place and will likely begin only after the update eliminates a significant part of the price tag. market selling pressure.

“Assuming that the ‘Ethereum PoW’ fork does not lead to a robust new market, it is safe to assume that this $40 million in daily sales of [Ether] will disappear once the PoS chain is established,” Cumberland said in a Merge-focused report published in August.

“With demand persisting and supply diminished due to the Merger, we expect upward price pressure to resume.”

Ethereum PoW is a possible new Ethereum forked network, which could be created by miners and players dissatisfied with the direction the project is taking.

Read more:

“This should be very similar to the halving of miner rewards, which is typically followed by bullish price action,” Cumberland added.

