Discover the FGTS withdrawal options that remain secret

The Severance Indemnity Fund is almost a forced savings made by the worker. The difference is that it is not the employee himself who keeps the money, which is left up to the company to pay for Brazilian laws.

Every month employers are required to deposit 8% of employees’ salary. The collection is mandatory and there are some options for the worker to withdraw the FGTS.

Some are better known, such as when that person is laid off from work. Every worker, when dismissed without just cause, is entitled to withdraw the balance from the Guarantee Fund account, something that gives him some peace of mind until he is able to re-enter the job market.

Other options to withdraw the FGTS

There are other viable options that many people are not aware of.

Immobile

For example, it is possible to use the money to buy real estate, and the amounts retained in the FGTS they can be used to discuss the value to be paid in installments, amortize the debt or even for new constructions. These options are also known by some portion of the population.

Due to bankruptcy or death of the employer

However, an option little known by the population is when the employer dies or files for bankruptcy. These two ways give you permission to be able to withdraw the FGTS balance, as you will enter a situation of uncertainty.

Public calamity

There is a way that is also little known by the general public. If you need to use the money in the event of a public calamity, with a natural disaster caused by rains and floods that has hit the worker’s house, you can redeem the money.

health reason

If the worker or dependent has HIV/AIDS, in addition to terminal cancer and other serious illnesses, it is also possible to withdraw the FGTS, to get support when buying medicines.

It is worth mentioning that mental alienation, blindness, radiation contamination, Parkinson’s disease, tuberculosis, among others.

Learn how to check your FGTS balance

The balance inquiry FGTS can be done in person, at Caixa’s service desk, in addition to being able to use Caixa’s website and applications.

On the Caixa page, it will be necessary to inform the PIS (Social Integration Program) number. To consult this number, as it is not common to have this information, just call Social Security (135) and inform the CPF number.