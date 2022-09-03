DM calls alert and Dorival Júnior is warned that Flamengo must have weight loss against Ceará

Coach still evaluates whether to put two holders on the bench to start the match for the Brasileirão

Next Sunday (4), Flamengo receives the Ceará team at Maracanã, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. This Friday (2), the preparations for the duel raised a concern for the coach Dorival Júnior, since an important part of the Rubro-Negro scheme did not participate in the work.

from Arrascaeta suffered a blow during the duel against Vélez, last Wednesday (31) and is a doubt for the match against Ceará. With severe pain in his right foot, the player has a great chance of being spared by the coaching staff. The information is from the Globo Esporte portal.

The hammer on whether Arrasca will be among the related will be hit in this Saturday’s training (3). The Uruguayan’s foot problem is not seen as worrying in the sense of taking the player out of combat. However, the position of the coaching staff aims to not expose the shirt number 14 of Gávea to unnecessary wear, after all, he would already start in the reserve against the Northeast team.

Another situation involving Libertadores reflects on Dorival Júnior’s choices for the Brasileirão game. According to journalist Venê Casagrande, Flamengo’s coaching staff has already decided: hanging in Libertadores, Thiago Maia and Gabigol will not even be on the bench on Wednesday, against Velez. Now, Dorival evaluates whether to put both in the starting lineup against Ceará. However, the team that goes to the field at Maracanã, should have the probable lineup: Santos, Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Pablo, Ayrton Lucas, Vidal, Thiago Maia (Pulgar), Marinho, Cebolinha, Victor Hugo, Gabigol (Pedro)