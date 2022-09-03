Doctors operate on a 46 kg tumor; giant types take years to grow – 02/09/2022

A woman removed a 46 kg tumor at Hospital São José do Avai, in Itaperuna, Rio de Janeiro. She is 45 years old, 1.52 meters tall, weighed 150 kg and sought care reporting shortness of breath. “It was the biggest tumor that I operated on and certainly one of the biggest that anyone has operated on. It’s not every day that you have surgery on a tumor of this size, no”, said surgeon-doctor Glaucio Boechat in an interview with UOL.

Giant tumors are rare and have the characteristic of developing over the years. Therefore, the diagnosis tends to happen when the disease is in an advanced stage and there is the formation of a large mass. The patient, who is from Minas Gerais, but lived in Itaperuna, had been living with the tumor for five years.

“When a tumor grows very quickly, it has no place to accommodate it, it becomes very symptomatic and this leads to earlier diagnoses. These giant tumors, most likely, had time to grow and settle in the abdominal cavity and reached this size and weight. “, explains oncologist Angélica Nogueira Rodrigues, a doctor at Inca (National Cancer Institute) and a member of the SBOC (Brazilian Society of Clinical Oncology).

Some points differ in the growth rate of giant tumors when compared to other types of the disease. In general, in standard tumors, the replication of cancer cells can advance to organs in the region where it started and even reach the bloodstream, causing metastases.

Giant tumors, however, are not usually metastatic, that is, they focus only on the accumulation of pasta characteristic of the disease, according to the oncologic surgeon Heber Salvador, president of SBCO (Brazilian Society of Oncological Surgery).

Surgeon Glaucio Boechat said that this was the biggest tumor he has ever operated on in 20 years of profession. Image: Personal Archive

“One type of tumor that presents itself in this way are sarcomas, a rare neoplasm that originates from tissues such as fat and smooth muscles”, comments the specialist. Tumors that start in the ovaries are also associated with cases of giant manifestations.

Symptoms usually arise when the compression of the mass makes it difficult for other organs to function. That’s why it’s common for the person to only discover the disease when they go to the hospital to investigate problems such as shortness of breath and changes in the bowel and bladder, for example.

“It is important to pay attention to signs, investigate complaints, such as increased abdominal volume, palpable mass and know what is normal for the person to identify possible changes”, guides Salvador.

In the case of the patient from Itaperuna, the surgery took two hours and she is stable, breathing without the help of equipment and able to eat. “There were about 13, 14 people in the operating room alone. The entire hospital mobilized to perform the procedure for this patient. Now, we have to wait for this response to the trauma to go to the room and let us go home”, he informed. glaucio Boechat.

In the next 20 days, the biopsy result will indicate details of the disease, such as in which organ it started – the initial suspicion is that it was in the uterus.