Does the 5-second rule for dropped food work anyway?

Brazilians are known for their mania for creating curious superstitions, and it would be no different with that delicious food that ends up falling on the floor and needs to be recovered anyway. In thinking, the idea is that there is no risk of consuming something that has just fallen, as long as the rescue has been made in a few seconds. Despite sounding naive, you would probably also be sad to see a piece of your favorite cake going to waste.

bad news

According to a study by Clemson University, located in the United States, it remains dangerous to eat these remnants, as one thousandth is enough to contaminate any object. In this case, some surfaces are extremely dirty and store particles that transmit disease.

Considering this, no one should count 5 seconds as it doesn’t make the slightest difference. So that candy that got misplaced unintentionally unfortunately gets dirty pretty quick.

Get rid of infections

There is no exception to the possibility of avoiding food contamination by eating small portions that have come into contact with floors. The main cases involving this type of situation deal with salmonella, a bacterium that causes diseases.

Viruses, nausea and even colds are also common, with the chance of resulting in severe conditions. Although it may seem tempting, never pick up something that has fallen on the floor and put it in your mouth.

Be aware of children who may not be as aware of the dangers of an infection. When dropping food, grab a piece of paper and throw it away as quickly as possible. Food security is also part of everyday situations that no one has learned to question.