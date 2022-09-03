Dream Theater ends metal day with audience stampede on show with usual virtuosity | Rock in Rio 2022

Dream Theater ended the first night of Rock in Rio playing to a tired audience in a visible stampede from the City of Rock.

Even not being headliners, the American progressive metal band played after Iron Maiden, in the early hours of this Saturday (3). Just like in 2019, Bruce Dickinson’s group asked not to play after midnight.

At g1, guitarist John Petrucci had made an appeal to the main attraction’s fans: “Please don’t leave after Maiden”. The request was partially granted. Some more excited were to see the show to promote the 15th. Dream Theater’s album, “A View From the Top of The World”, released last year.

Whoever stretched out the night seemed to approve of the virtuosic rock of the band formed in 1985. It’s not fair to compare the audience’s reaction with the commotion caused by Iron Maiden, but all the shouting and aerobics of the previous show turned into contemplation and merely polite applause.

Dream Theater’s debut at Rock in Rio began with “The Alien”, one of the songs taken from the latest album. In the nearly ten-minute song, James LaBrie sings about colonizing other planets and how he likes the idea of ​​terraforming, the plan to make currently uninhabitable planets habitable. It’s a lyric for totally Elon Musk’s ideas people.

“We’re going to keep patching each other up,” LaBrie said, before playing another of the new additions. “Invisible Monster” was responsible for dispersing the audience a little, very close to the end of a metal day that was then over ten hours long.