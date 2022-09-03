Duilio points CT of the base as ‘priority one’ of Corinthians and projects completion date

This Thursday, Corinthians officially celebrated its 112th birthday. In a ceremony held at Neo Química Arena, President Duilio Monteiro Alves took advantage of the opportunity to give interviews to the press vehicles present there.

The leader was asked about the progress to complete the works on the base CT, one of the main proposals of the current president in his candidacy, in 2020. Duilio admitted the possibility of delivering the space before the end of his term, in December 2023.

“Yes, there is (chance to deliver in the mandate), it is bad for us to say that here and then not deliver, but it is our number one priority to deliver the base accommodation, we see the quality of athletes from the base of Corinthians, a lot is said that the base of Corinthians is not good, but we see players from the base of Corinthians in great teams in Europe, in the Brazilian team and in our team. Today we have a clear example that our base works, meets the professional who is its main objective, this year we had the sale of Gabriel Pereira, João Victor, proposals by Du Queiroz, Maycon who returned, Lucas Piton there is always demand, and others athletes too,” said Duilio.

“Our base is very good, and with accommodation we have improved a lot, today we lose many athletes to clubs with accommodation. It’s a very big responsibility, to house players everything has to be done well, a perfect structure, so that you don’t run any risk and have all the conditions for the athletes, and children, boys who are there to have a quiet life, education and sporting life too. We run every day to have options to build and for me it’s the club’s number one priority”, he added.

Although not fully completed, the CT of the basic categories is already used by Corinthians Sub-15, Sub-16, Sub-17 and Sub-20 teams daily. At this moment, the structure already offers the fields and support rooms necessary for the day to day.

See more at: Dulio Monteiro Alves.