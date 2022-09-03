During an event at a nightclub, Anitta throws dollar bills in the air

posted on 9/2/2022 5:05 PM / updated on 9/2/2022 5:07 PM



(credit: Playback/Twitter)

The Brazilian singer Anitta, on the night of this Thursday (1/9), participated in an event in a nightclub in the United States (USA) celebrating the conquest of the MTV VideoMusic Awards, the VMA. At the time, the singer won in the category of best Latin video. In addition to taking the funk music genre out of Brazil, Anitta made history by becoming the first Brazilian to perform during the awards.

However, the formalities of last Sunday (29/9) were put aside, and informal celebrations began. While participating in the festive event at a nightclub in the United States, the artist danced and tossed dollar bills — American currency — into the air.





Alongside other celebrities and professional colleagues, the Brazilian star celebrated her historic feat — achieved in New Jersey, USA — by tossing one-dollar bills in the air.

*Intern under the supervision of Roberto Fonseca