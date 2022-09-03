Dutch GP: Verstappen takes pole under orange cheers | formula 1

Even though he was far from the spotlight at the beginning of the Dutch GP weekend, Dutchman Max Verstappen won his second pole position in the “backyard” of his home this Saturday, and the fourth of 2022. The RBR driver did not even lead at least one of the practice of the stage at the Circuit de Zandvoort, but recorded a time of 1m10s342 to stay ahead of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, in third place.

The training came to be interrupted due to flags launched by the euphoric “Orange Army” on the track. And despite, once again, giving RBR, the session was competitive, with a few hundredths separating Ferrari, RBR and Mercedes – frank candidates for pole. Sainz and Leclerc, as well as Lewis Hamilton (4th) and George Russell (6th), threatened the Austrian team’s advantage.

Regaining the strength it displayed at the end of the first half of this season, Mercedes was represented among the three best times in the free sessions at Zandvoort and confirmed the good phase at the Dutch circuit, although it lost steam in Q3.

Hamilton and Russell were less than 0s1 off the best laps in the opening segments; the young Brit, however, was hampered by Sergio Pérez’s collision at the Q3 flag and had to take his foot off because of the yellow flag.

Highlight for Aston Martin, runner-up in the championship. The team managed to place at least one of its drivers among the ten fastest in the last two practices.

Although he lost Sebastian Vettel in Q1 due to an escape from the four-time champion, he secured a place on the starting grid with Lance Stroll, starting only for the third time in the starting top 10; he, however, had a problem with the car and did not leave the pits in Q3.

The start of the Dutch GP will be this Sunday, 4th, at 10 am (Brasilia time). ge tracks everything in real time.

VERSTAPPEN: “Unbelievable. Today we had a fast race car again. A qualifying lap around here is insane.”

Q1 – 18 minutes and 5 out

Stroll and Ricciardo “saved” the place of Verstappen, who surpassed rivals in 1s – including his colleague, Pérez. The Ferraris appeared behind, pulled by Sainz; were overtaken by the Mercedes, with Russell closing even closer to the RBR champion, but Leclerc responded within 0s1 of Max’s best lap.

At the checkered flag, the Dutchman didn’t even leave the pits, but he risked being overtaken by Hamilton, 0s014 away from him. Tsunoda surprised in third place. Bottas, Magnussen, Ricciardo and Vettel plummeted at the end – with the right to a break from the track by the four-time champion and the Dane – and were eliminated.

16th VALTTERI BOTTAS (ALFA ROMEO)

17th KEVIN MAGNUSSEN (HAAS)

18th DANIEL RICCIARDO (MCLAREN)

19th SEBASTIAN VETTEL (ASTON MARTIN)

20th NICHOLAS LATIFI (WILLIAMS)

Q2 – 15 minutes and 5 out

The segment was stopped early on due to a flare that was launched from the stands onto the track. After six minutes, the session resumed with Verstappen in the lead. Hamilton appeared again very close to the Dutchman, while Russell was still 0s090 behind Pérez.

The Ferraris were behind in their first laps, even surpassed by Stroll, who had the fourth fastest time. In the final minute, Leclerc ended up hampered by one of the AlphaTauris, but managed to move up to second just before dropping to fourth, surpassed by Verstappen and Russell.

At the end, Sainz appeared. Stroll and Schumacher managed to advance to Q3, for the third and fifth time in a row.

11th PIERRE GASLY (ALPHATAURI)

12th ESTEBAN OCON (ALPINE)

13th FERNANDO ALONSO (ALPINE)

14th GUANYU ZHOU (ALFA ROMEO)

15th ALEXANDER ALBON (WILLIAMS)

Q3 – 12 minutes and pole battle

Following the script of the previous segments, Verstappen recorded the time to beat, with 1m10s515. Hamilton came in second once more, but dropped to third with the lap of Leclerc who overtook the RBR rival – by just 0s059. Stroll, with car problems, did not leave the pits.

In the final seconds, Verstappen regained the lead, 0s021 of Leclerc’s lap, just as Pérez crashed and called a yellow flag that prevented the rest of the grid from improving their times.

