€100 editions of The Last of Us remake delivered in miserable condition

The Last of Us Part 1, also known as The Last of Us Remake, was available yesterday for PlayStation 5 and the Firefly edition, extremely rare and costing 100 dollars, arrived in miserable conditions to several consumers, who now share photos that scare any collector.

The rare edition, sold only in the United States and on PlayStation’s own website, sold out in seconds the two times it was made available for purchase and despite the price of 100 euros, some retailers ask for more than double on places like eBay. There are units sold for more than 600 euros and all the rarity is even more bitter when we think that it has not arrived in Europe.

To make matters worse, several customers received their edition in a miserable state and we will certainly have collectors in panic when looking at these images. Damaged boxes of The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition began to appear on social media and several customers report the same carelessness in packaging and shipping the game.

The steelbook and BD of this 100 euro Firefly Edition arrive inside a cardboard box exclusive to this edition and that outer packaging was sent to several players without any kind of protection around it for transport. The thin envelope in which some units were shipped is such a miserable treatment that one of the cases shows that the envelope did not even cover the entire outer packaging of the game and was exposed during transport.

Other players report water damage, which caused parts of the yellow envelope to stick to the white box of the €100 Firefley Edition. To make things even worse, there are no more units and no exchange will be made, only vouchers with 20% discount on future purchases will be offered.

Let’s hope that the overwhelming majority are unscrupulous dealer units and there is poetic justice here.

Very similar for me. Mine the flap of the envelope literally could not even reach the other side, so they stuck it directly on the box top itself, tones of nasty residue from that even ignoring all the current damage otherwise. Very poor experience from PlayStation Direct. pic.twitter.com/hvPFpuqw7y —Jacob (@RillIris) September 2, 2022



Let’s try this again… This is how my $100 collector’s edition was delivered from @PlayStation As a collector and massive LoU fan, this is severely disappointing. @AskPlayStation 🤬 pic.twitter.com/ybcUlUgQry — Ains (@Porshapwr) September 2, 2022



Same thing here. The adhesive stuck to the box is extremely saddening pic.twitter.com/7WS0WEN0yZ — SevenTwoEternity (@7_2_Eternity) September 2, 2022