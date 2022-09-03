Eating at Rock in Rio is more expensive, with a hot dog for R$ 38 – 09/02/2022 – Illustrated

The ninth edition of Rock in Rio, which started this Friday (2) with concerts by Iron Maiden, Sepultura and Gojira, is offering the public a food menu full of options, from full plates to appetizers that only fool the stomach.

The values, however, are more expensive compared to the last edition of the festival, which took place three years ago.

In 2019, the simplest version of a hot dog cost R$22. Now, it costs R$32. The most complete option, on sale at the Gourmet Square space, sells for R$38. slices, in turn, jumped from R$40 to R$52, which represents an increase of 30%.

The price of drinks has also gone up. If in 2019 the public needed to pay BRL 13 to refresh themselves with a 400 ml glass of beer, now they need to add two reais to the bill and pay BRL 15. A 350 ml glass of water costs BRL 6. 1 more than before.

This year’s Rock in Rio also has an Americanas store, which sells toiletries such as sanitary pads and toothbrushes, as well as snacks such as snacks, with prices ranging from R$8 to R$30.