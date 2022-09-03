Eduardo on Tebet asking for Michelle to be removed from TV: ‘Do you defend women?’

Ana Mendonça – State of Minas

(credit: Chamber of Deputies; Waldemir Barreto/Agência Senado)

After the candidate for the Planalto by the MDB, Simone Tebet, asked for the removal of the image of the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro from the electoral schedule, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son 03 of President Jair Bolsonaro, criticized the action of the senator. .

“Does she defend women?” he asked.

Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), accepted the senator’s request and ordered the suspension of electoral propaganda with Michelle.

In the play, the first lady speaks directly to Northeastern women for her husband’s campaign.

In the request, Tebet says that Michelle exceeded the time she could appear in advertising as a “supporter”. If the advertisement does not stop being broadcast, a fine of R$ 10 thousand will be applied.

Tebet is known for defending women. The senator was one of the creators of the women’s bench in the Senate and was the first woman to run for president of the House.