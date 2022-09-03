Elderly woman applied sunscreen for decades on her face, but not on her neck; see image | Health

A photo of an academic article went viral this week, due to the visible difference in the quality of the skin of a 92-year-old woman. The image, which does not identify the woman, shows her cheek and neck on her right side. In the document it is mentioned that she used sunscreen for at least 40 years, but only on her face.

Also according to the paper, the difference in skin tones was also found in a clinical examination “with a marked difference in sun damage”.

What is already known about the effectiveness of sunscreen in preventing skin cancer

Failing to apply sunscreen around the eyes could increase cancer risk, study says

The text does not develop further about the conditions of the person photographed. Focused on skin cancer prevention, it indicates that even if there are endogenous and exogenous factors in the process, with the aging of the population, the disease will have a higher incidence anyway.

“Aging is a discreet and potent inducer of skin cancer that needs to be systematically addressed to improve prevention in the future”, concludes the research.

With a high price, sunscreen is inaccessible to workers

The scientific publication, published in October of last year, is from Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. The author, Christian Posch, is a researcher at the Department of Dermatology at the Technical University of Munich, Germany.