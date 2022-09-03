Electricity bill can be cheaper with the new calculation base

THE electricity can stay cheapest for Brazilians with a recently adopted change. The Ministry of Mines and Energy changed the basis for calculating the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), a tax levied on the electricity bill.

Read more: Less than R$ 10,000: discover the new electric bike that looks like a scooter

The average reduction in the country reaches 6.8%, according to the ministry, with a margin of 6.5% for further declines. The change is provided for in Complementary Law No. 194/2022, but has not yet been adopted by all states.

ICMS is a state tax and accounts for a large part of the collection of federal units. Stop the governments not adopting the change alleging lack of compensation for the predicted loss.

Reduction in five states

The drop in energy prices can already be seen in some cities in Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul. A commercial consumer unit that uses about 29,000 kWh per month, for example, stopped paying R$24 thousand to pay R$20 thousand, a reduction of 17%.

According to the ministry itself, the positive effect should also reach small consumers. “For a consumption of 200 kWh per month, the amount charged by ICMS would be approximately R$ 42. After the regulation of Complementary Law No. 194, of June 23, 2022, this same consumption would have R$12 related to ICMS collection.