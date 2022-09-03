Eletrobras (ELET3) will pay BRL 1.3 billion in dividends

Business

THE Eletrobras (ELET3) announced this Thursday (1st) that it will pay a total of R$ 1.3 billion in dividends on September 9, with updated value per share.

According to the company, the value per share of Eletrobras dividends was readjusted according to the Selic rate. The dividends were approved at the Annual General Meeting held on April 22nd. According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of the 2021 fiscal year.

shall be entitled to receive the proceeds from the Eletrobra shareholderss that had positions at the end of the trading session on April 22. As of April 25th, the shares will no longer be entitled to receive dividends.

See below the amount receivable by type of Eletrobras action.

Source: Material Fact Eletrobras

Dividends from Eletrobras

Total amount: BRL 1,340,958,487.50

Value per share: BRL 0.77350548242684

Cut-off date: April 22

Payment date: September 9

Yield (dividend yield): 1.53%

Eletrobras (ELET3) has a 45% drop in net income in 2Q22, but Ebitda rises to R$ 4.1 billion

THE electrobras (ELET3) had a retraction of around 45% in its net income, from R$2.53 billion in the second quarter of 2021 to R$1.4 billion in the second quarter of this year (2Q22). The Bloomberg consensus expectation was BRL 1.65 billion.

O result of Eletrobras was released at the end of this Friday (12), at the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

The company’s Ebitda was BRL 4.14 billion in 2Q22, compared to BRL 2.94 billion seen in the same period in the previous year. In the same comparison, the Ebitda margin went from 40% to 47%.

The Bloomberg consensus projected an Ebitda of R$3.25 billion, with an Ebitda margin of 41.3%.

The net operating income of the Eletrobras in 2Q22 was BRL 8.85 billion, up 19% compared to BRL 7.43 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net debt shrank 11%, from R$16.8 billion at the end of June 2021 to R$15.1 billion at the end of June this year.

Eletrobras cites ‘provision for investment losses’

In its balance sheet, the company highlights that the quarter had a positive effect from the privatizationbut was negatively affected by the ‘provision for losses on investments’.

“The Company recorded a positive effect arising from the impact of the registration of privatization events in the total amount of R$742 million and a R$454 million effect on the result from the sale of CEEE-T”, says the statement from the electric company.

“However, the 2Q22 result was negatively impacted by the provision for losses on investments in the amount of R$890 million, mainly due to the capital contribution made by Furnas to SPE Santo Antônio Energia, in June 2022, by the allowance for loan losses of R$694 million, influenced by the delinquency of the distributor Amazonas Energia, especially with regard to the financial debt with the holding company and the negative exchange rate variation of R$625 million in the quarter, due to debt exposure of the Company in dollars”, it goes on.