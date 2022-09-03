EMERGENCY AID: Government pays up to R$ 3 thousand to beneficiaries; see how to receive

even if the Emergency Aid ended in October 2021, benefit payments continue this year for a specific group of beneficiaries.

The releases refer to a retroactive payment to single parents, heads of single-parent families, who did not receive the installments with double amounts, such as single mothers.

The new transfers consider the payment of the first five installments of the program, between April and August 2020. However, many beneficiaries have not yet withdrawn their amounts.

What is the amount of retroactive Emergency Aid?

The amount is automatically transferred through the application’s digital account box has. The amounts depend on how many installments the citizen has not received, and to which he is entitled:

For those entitled to 5 months of benefit: amount of R$ 3 thousand;

4 months of benefit: amount of R$ 2.4 thousand

3 months of benefit: amount of R$ 1.8 thousand

2 months of benefit: amount of R$ 1.2 thousand;

1 month of benefit: value of R$ 600.

Through the application it is possible to do PIXtransfers, payment of slips, online purchases, among other possibilities.

Who is entitled to retroactive Emergency Aid?

Those who meet the following requirements can receive the values:

Being a male head of a single parent family;

Be registered in CadÚnico until April 2, 2020;

Not having a spouse or partner;

Have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020, the deadline for registering for the program;

Be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

Have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid;

Having people under the age of 18 in the family.

How to consult the retroactive Emergency Aid?

To check if you have already received or will have the installment of the Emergency Aidyou will need to access the website of the dataprev through the Gov.br account and follow these steps:

Fill in the field with your Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF); With your full name; and With your mother’s full name (or select the “unknown mother” option); Enter your date of birth in the requested field; Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are human; Click on “SEND”.

Finally, consultations can also be made by phone, by calling 111, Caixa Econômica Federal.

Step by step on how to check payment by DATAPREV:

Access the Emergency Aid Consultation portal

Click on the “Enter with Gov.br” button

Then fill in your Registration of Individuals – CPF

Fill in your Gov.br account password

If it is your first access to the platform, it will be necessary to carry out the “authorization to use personal data”, just click on “ Authorize “

“ finished. you will be in Emergency Aid 2022 consultation panel

If you prefer, the consultation can also be made by telephone, through the number 111from Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

access to Emergency Aid Consultation Portal 2022 can be realized by clicking here.

emergency aid

The Federal Government started paying its Emergency Aid at the beginning of 2020. At the time, the text was approved by the National Congress. During that year, the benefit reached almost 70 million people and was paid until the month of December.

In the first years of 2021, between January and March, the Government decided not to make any kind of payments. However, it didn’t take long. After a lot of pressure and the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government decided to resume payments in April 2021.

In the new phase of payments, Auxílio Emergencial returned in a smaller version of the project. According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, this time the transfers reached more than 39 million people with payments of a maximum of R$378.