Employee dies after getting hair caught in luggage transport machine

Employee died while unloading luggage at the airport

26-year-old Jermani Thompson got his hair stuck in the bag-carrying machine

A 26-year-old female employee at Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans died Tuesday after getting her hair tangled in a baggage handling machine.

According to local media, Jermani Thompson was working unloading bags from a Frontier Airlines flight when the accident happened, around 10 pm (local time).

No further details were given about what happened. The New York Post only explained that Jermani was operating in an area where planes are parked when it all happened.

The young woman was rescued and rushed to a hospital, where her death was confirmed.

The company she worked for, GAT Airline Ground, released a statement and said it was “heartbroken” by the incident. Frontier Airlines canceled a flight last Wednesday (31).

mother honors daughter

In an interview with NOLA.com, Jermani’s mother, Angela Dorsey, paid tribute to her daughter and tried to describe the feeling of grief.

“I’m speechless, I can’t even think. She loved basketball. She was my little girl. Everyone loved her,” he said.