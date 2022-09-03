Even with recommendations, 1st day of Rock in Rio has protests against the government

Festival started this Friday with Metal Day, heavy shows and a lively audience

Iron Maiden was the headliner, but performed earlier at the members’ request



The 9th edition of Rock in Rio started this Friday, 02, in the City of Rock with the metal day. The first band to perform was Black Pantera, on the Sunset Stage. The trio of miners put on a strong show with anti-racist, anti-LGBTphobic and anti-presidential protests Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The band played with the trio Devotos and paid tribute to Elza Soares, who died at the beginning of the year. Also at Sunset they performed Metal Allegiance and Living Color feat Steve Vai. Who closed the presentations on stage was the band Bullet For My Valentine with a large audience. On the Main Stage, the Grave performed with the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra and stirred the audience as the sun went down. Gojira played in the sequence and paid tribute to the indigenous people at the end of the show and the audience chanted against the president. O Iron Maiden, the most anticipated attraction of the day, put on a show with many scenarios and made fans crazy. Even though they were the headliners, Iron played before Dream Theater due to the old age of the members, who asked to change their time to rest. Before the beginning of the festival, the organization published a statement about the political demonstrations on the stages determining the ban on candidates for elections from participating in the shows. However, all the demonstrations came from the audience. For the first time since 1985, the year of its first edition, Rock in Rio takes place during the electoral race and the organizers asked artists to “pay attention to electoral laws”. At the Lollapalooza this year, some actions were filed against artists who took a political stand.

