Everton vs Liverpool – Live – Premier League

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Everton vs Liverpool – Live – Premier League 1 Views

Shot saved towards the center of the goal. Fabinho (Liverpool) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Darwin Núñez with a headed pass.












Corner, Liverpool. Courtesy of Jordan Pickford.












Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by James Milner with a cross following a corner.












Corner, Liverpool. Courtesy of Conor Coady.












Shot saved in the top center of the goal. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the center of the box. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.












Corner, Liverpool. Courtesy of Jordan Pickford.












About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bragantino vs Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Bragantino and Palmeiras enter the field this Saturday night, at 7 pm, at the Nabi …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved