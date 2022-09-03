Ex-employee: 1 Bolsonaro mansion was paid with ‘cash on the outside’

President, brothers and sons negotiated 107 properties, of which 51 were in “cash” (photo: PR/Reproduction)

A former employee of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) family, named Marcelo Nogueira, revealed in an interview with the UOL portal that the first mansion where the reelected candidate lived was paid for with “cash on the side”.

Located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, the property was purchased in 2002 and served as a residence for Bolsonaro and his second ex-wife, lawyer Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle.

Nogueira revealed that the information came after a confidence by Ana Cristina, who denies the accusations. He said that, when cleaning the mansion’s office and organizing some papers, he saw the deed to the house, and commented to Bolsonaro’s ex-wife that she was surprised by the value. It was then that she said to him: “There’s always one on the outside, right?”.

In the deed for the sale of the mansion, it is stated that the property was negotiated for R$ 500 thousand, but, at the time, the mansion had an appraisal value for tax calculation in the total of R$ 874.1 thousand. That is, on paper, the business came out with a discount of 43%. Currently, the house is worth nearly R$3 million.

BRL 25.6 million in cash

The new complaint comes three days after a property survey carried out by UOL, in which it was revealed that almost half of Bolsonaro’s and his closest relatives’ property in real estate was built in the last three decades with the use of cash in kind.

From the 1990s to the present day, the president, brothers and sons have negotiated 107 properties, of which at least 51 were acquired totally or partially using cash, according to a declaration by the clan members themselves.

Purchases registered in the notary public with the payment method “in national currency”, a standardized expression for transfers in cash, totaled R$ 13.5 million. In values ​​adjusted by the IPCA, this amount is currently equivalent to R$ 25.6 million.

“What’s the problem?” complains Bolsonaro

“What’s the problem with buying a property with cash, I don’t know what is written in the article… What’s the problem?”, he said, after participating in a meeting promoted by the National Union of Commerce and Services (Unecs), in Brasilia, last Tuesday (30).