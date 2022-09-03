Exclusive photo: Alok shows one of the looks for the show at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio

All ready for Alok? The musician is the first attraction of the World Stage of Rock in Rio this Saturday, the 3rd. In photo EXCLUSIVE for the Gshow, he showed one of the looks for the event. The show will have the biggest investment of its entire career, with a structure never before used by a national artist.
Alok shows one of the looks for Rock in Rio in an exclusive photo for the Gshow — Photo: @hudsonrennan
Earlier, the DJ had already announced what would be his first costume for this mega event.
Alok shows look for Rock in Rio — Photo: @hudsonrennan
Alok has a super mission: to get everyone to dance like there’s no tomorrow in this Rock in Rio tour. And he knows so much about this responsibility that it’s worth it:
“We will have a show at the height of the World Stage”
In an exclusive chat with Gshow, he gave some spoilers:
“I can advance a show with a cinematographic atmosphere with visual contents that range from artificial intelligence to a light structure never used in Brazil, developed especially for Rock in Rio (…) I bring a table developed with the Palco Mundo in mind that will integrate the show interacting with the content to generate a unique experience in my performance.”
See how the first day of the event went, this Friday, the 2nd:
Sasha talks about the look of the first day of Rock in Rio
PK fulfills dream of performing at Rock in Rio
Carmo Dalla Vecchia chooses skirt to go to Rock in Rio