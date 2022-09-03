Expert gives tips on how to identify excess blood sugar







Excess sugar in the body can lead to serious problems such as diabetes, heart and kidney disease. This is because a high sugar level can cause insulin, the hormone responsible for transporting glucose in the body, to become insufficient.

Doctor Bayo Curry-Winchell, in an interview with the North American website Eat This, Not That! (eat this, not that in literal translation) pointed out four tips to be able to identify when your sugar level may be above adequate.

excessive fatigue

Feeling tired too often can be one of the dangerous signs that your blood sugar is not good. “Extra sugar doesn’t mean more energy. The body is not able to use excess sugar to fuel what your body needs for extra activity,” emphasizes Curry-Winchell.

Increased urination and thirst

Another organ that can be harmed if the sugar level in your body is higher than normal is the kidneys and this can cause you to spend more time urinating. “The kidneys are unable to filter out excess blood sugar and respond by trying to remove it, which increases the amount of time and frequency you urinate and puts you at risk for dehydration,” he explained.

Blurred vision

The doctor explains that “elevated glucose levels can increase the amount of blood vessels that form behind the eye. The extra vessels are harmful and can lead to the risk of blindness.”

numbness and tingling

Hyperglycemia can also harm a person’s nervous system. “Nerve damage is also known as neuropathy and can signal numbness or tingling in the fingers and toes.”







