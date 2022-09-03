Family seeks resources for treatment of Camaquense hospitalized in very serious condition

Maicon Dione, 31, is hospitalized in a serious condition in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in São Paulo. Per Elias Bielaski

The family of a Camaquense man is looking for resources to pay for the treatment of Maicon Dione, 31, who is hospitalized in a serious condition in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in São Paulo. He lives in São Paulo with his wife Rejane and recently, they have been going through difficult weeks.

It all started with a problem that caused a pulmonary emphysema, leading to a hernia. To treat it, he underwent surgery and soon after, he had an infection that began to spread to other organs.

With that, he began to have organ failure, pancreatitis and kidney infection, which in turn, stopped working. For this reason, he started treatment through hemodialysis.

If that wasn’t enough, Maicon still had cardiac arrest and had to put a catheter to help the organ that pumps blood throughout the body work.

Family seeks resources for Camaquense hospitalized in very serious condition. Photo: Personal Archive

To the report by Clic Camaquã, sister Rose reported the moments lived by her brother and the anguish faced by the family, who lives in Camaquã. She also reported the financial difficulties they face to support her brother:

“We are spending a lot. We have nowhere to get money from. I sincerely ask that if it touches your hearts, help us with a PIX so that I can be sending money to him and his wife to stay there. Any amount will be of great help. I will send proof of all that was spent on him there to all of you,” the sister pleaded.

Emotional, Rose highlighted that the family was even advised to say goodbye to Maicon, and that the possibility of recovery was almost nil. In recent days, however, there has been an evolution in the picture, and a slight improvement in the expectation of recovery.

The pix can be done via email [email protected] Any amount is welcome to help Maicon, who remains hospitalized in a very serious condition.

Find out more information about the case in the Estúdio Clic program: