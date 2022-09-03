Fans barred from Demi Lovato’s concert call the police Rolling Stone

Fans who couldn’t prove the senior half price couldn’t get into Demi Lovato’s show

On the 30th and 31st of August, Demi Lovato was in São Paulo for his concerts at Holy FvckTour and some fans were stopped at the door of Espaço Unimed with half tickets for the elderly. Fans decided to call the police claiming that the company’s attitude was prohibited (via Hollywood Forever).

Therefore, the company that sells the tickets cannot separate the charge of entrance tickets between the beneficiary groups,” one of the people who were barred said in a video.

Eventim had made available a limited number of tickets with a price of half, and a part of them, intended for the elderly. Espaço Unimed demanded that fans who could not prove the elderly half-price, pay the difference in value to enter the show.

In a note, Espaço Unimed and Eventim stated that they followed the normal document verification procedure for the use of half price provided by law.

Demi Lovato moves fans at airport

Demi Lovato left São Paulo for Belo Horizonte this Friday (2). There, she presents, later that night, the third South American show of Holy Fvck Tourbrand new and praised tour of the new album, Holy Fvck (2022).

The singer left Congonhas airport (SP) towards Confins (MG) in the morning. At the airport, she was helpful and met fans who were waiting for her in both cities.

demi is one of the international artists arriving in Brazil for a series of shows in September. In São Paulo, she dispensed with pyrotechnics in two performances that drew attention for their connection with the fans and for the well-thought-out rock performance, accompanied by her 100% female band.