Fans sleep in line for Demi Lovato’s concert in BH – Cultura

Brianna Cantelli, 19, from Curitiba, went to the airport to welcome the singer in BH and managed to secure a photo (photo: Personal archive)

More than 24 hours before Demi Lovato takes the stage at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, the singer’s fans have already prepared to guarantee their place on the grid. Some traveled from different parts of the country to follow the presentation in the capital of Minas Gerais after years of waiting for this moment.

This was the case of Brianna Cantelli, 19, from Curitiba (PR). She arrived in line at 4 pm this Thursday (9/1). “My God, I’m so excited, anxious. Demi is an inspiration both professionally and as a person. I don’t even know what to say how happy I am to live this”, she said.

The curitibana also went to the airport to welcome the singer in BH and managed to secure a photo. “It was very fast because she needed to go to the hotel, but it was incredible. It’s been a dream for years, I’m still speechless. She was very affectionate, very sweet. She couldn’t meet everyone, but she filmed the people who were there”, detailed the meeting.

J Phelipe Carneiro, 27 years old, from Santa Catarina and said that lovatic (as the singer’s fans are called) since the time she made the movie “Camp Rock”, at Disney, in 2008. This is Demi’s first show that he has the opportunity to go, although she has a habit of coming to Brazil with all the tours from past albums. “It’s a dream come true. I bought the 2018 show, on the ‘Tell Me You Love Me Tour’, it was cancelled. I still can’t believe it, I think it’s going to sink in when I see her in front of me. “, said he, who has been in line since 11 am yesterday.

Philippe explained the reason for all this dedication. “I met her through a friend from school and I liked her as a singer and actress. A very strong influence, even more as an LGBTQIA + person”, she said. Demi came out as a non-binary person in 2021, when she identifies as neither male nor female, but also stated that she feels comfortable being called in female pronouns. In addition, the singer has always struggled with homophobia.

Demi Lovato in BH

This will be Demi’s third visit to Belo Horizonte. The first was in 2012, on the “A Special Night With Demi Lovato” tour, right after the release of the album “Unbroken”.

She returned in 2014 for the “Neon Lights Tour” and sang with her fans the songs from the album “Demi”. However, this time the singer will come with a slightly different repertoire than the last few times.

Although fans who have followed her since her debut in Disney’s “Camp Rock” are familiar with a more pop rock sound, as her first two works were oriented towards this genre, now she’s back with that musical style. .

HOLY FVCK

Demi Lovato concert

This Friday (2/9), at 9:30 pm, at Esplanada do Mineiro (Avenida Presidente Carlos Luz, s/nº, Pampulha).

Doors open: 17:30.

Age classification: 16 years. Children from 8 to 15 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Whole: BRL 425.40 (track) and BRL 745.50 (premium track). VIP Package: BRL 2,180.50.