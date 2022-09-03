Faustão comments on Tadeu Schmidt’s early career and is direct: “Nobody cared”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Faustão comments on Tadeu Schmidt’s early career and is direct: “Nobody cared” 1 Views

Entertainment

Presenter received Tadeu’s brother, Oscar, in his program

Ana Lima

Per Ana Lima

Faustão comments on the beginning of Tadeu Schmidt's career and is direct
© Image 1 – Playback/TV Band | Image 2 – Reproduction: Instagram/Tadeu SchmidtFaustão comments on the beginning of Tadeu Schmidt’s career and is direct
Ana Lima

The host faustão received in your program “Faustão in the Band” the basketball star Oscar Schmidtin a retrospective on their career and how they met, the duo arrived at the name of Thaddeus SchmidtOscar’s brother and current host of “Big Brother Brazil”.

During the conversation, Faustão spoke about the brothers’ fame and the fact that both are recognized by the general public: “Oscar Schmidt is now known as Tadeu Schmidt’s brother too! The greatest player in basketball history”, he announced.

At that moment, he recalled the beginning of Tadeu’s career, revealing that he was not well known by the public: “Tadeu was a reporter there in Brasília that nobody paid much attention to him. Then, once, Oscar took Tadeu on Sunday to participate in Karaoke, then it changed”.

Today being a phenomenon of communication, Faustão did not lack praise for the journalist: “Everyone saw the sympathy of this guy, who today is one of the great communicators on television, an extraordinary character just like his brother”, he said finishing.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“Uncancelled” by SBT, how did Casos de Família come about?

Canceled and then “uncancelled” in recent days, Casos de Família has been on SBT’s programming …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved