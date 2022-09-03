Faustão comments on Tadeu Schmidt’s early career and is direct: “Nobody cared”

The host faustão received in your program “Faustão in the Band” the basketball star Oscar Schmidtin a retrospective on their career and how they met, the duo arrived at the name of Thaddeus SchmidtOscar’s brother and current host of “Big Brother Brazil”.

During the conversation, Faustão spoke about the brothers’ fame and the fact that both are recognized by the general public: “Oscar Schmidt is now known as Tadeu Schmidt’s brother too! The greatest player in basketball history”, he announced.

At that moment, he recalled the beginning of Tadeu’s career, revealing that he was not well known by the public: “Tadeu was a reporter there in Brasília that nobody paid much attention to him. Then, once, Oscar took Tadeu on Sunday to participate in Karaoke, then it changed”.

Today being a phenomenon of communication, Faustão did not lack praise for the journalist: “Everyone saw the sympathy of this guy, who today is one of the great communicators on television, an extraordinary character just like his brother”, he said finishing.