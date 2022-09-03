Faustão reveals that Tadeu Schmidt was ignored: ‘Nobody cared’ | TV

Former basketball player Oscar Schmidt was one of the guests of the program “Faustão na Band”, this Friday (2). In the panel “Churrascão do Faustão”, the veteran presenter took the opportunity to recall that it was the former athlete, largely responsible for revealing his brother Tadeu Schmidt to Brazilian television, a few years ago.

Fausto Silva explained that “nobody gave a damn”, to the communicator before he was taken by his basketball player brother, to participate in a frame of his program: “Oscar Schmidt is now known as Tadeu Schmidt’s brother too! The greatest player in basketball history.” began by praising the television veteran.

Soon after, Faustão gave details of how the former basketball player was important to boost the career of his brother, Tadeu Schmidt: “Tadeu was a reporter there in Brasília that nobody paid much attention to him. Then, once, Oscar took Tadeu on Sunday to participate in Karaoke, then it changed”, explained Fausto.

João Guilherme’s father also insisted on praising the talent of the BBB presenter, highlighting Tadeu Schmidt as one of the greatest communicators in Brazil: “Everyone saw the sympathy of this guy, who today is one of the great communicators on television, an extraordinary character just like his brother [Oscar Schmidt]”praised the veteran presenter.

Speaking of Tadeu Schmidt, the communicator remains confirmed in charge of “BBB23”, which is scheduled to premiere on January 16th. However, Schmidt may have to deal with a “competitor”, for his post in the next editions of the biggest reality show on Rede Globo.

According to information provided by journalist Alessandro Lobianco, Marcos Mion is an interest of the direction of the Marinho station to take over Big Brother Brasil. Also according to information released by the columnist of the program “A Tarde é Sua”, the prediction that very soon Mion will take over the reality show is very solid.

