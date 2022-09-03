Fiel chooses the ideal replacement for Du Queiroz for the duel against Internacional

This Sunday, at 4 pm, Corinthians welcomes Internacional, at Neo Química Arena, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. For the duel, Corinthians does not have Du Queiroz, as the midfielder received his third yellow card in the victory against RB Bragantino, last Monday. Now, to fill the vacancy of shirt 37, through a poll carried out by Meu Timãothe faithful elected Víctor Cantillo to take the steering wheel’s place.

Of the 2,079 votes, 44% of them indicated that the Colombian should replace Du Queiroz. In second place, Ramiro, with 21.1% of the votes, should occupy the vacancy. Closing the podium was Giuliano, with 14.3% of the preferences. Check it out below:

Throughout 2022, the Colombian regained his space in the alvinegro squad and became a recurring part of coach Vítor Pereira’s lineups. This year, the midfielder has been on the field 31 times and has not scored once. In August, Cantillo completed 100 games wearing the Corinthians shirt and became the sixth foreigner to reach the centenary mark.

Now, Timão is preparing for a decisive duel in the Brasileirão. The duel against Internacional is decisive for the club’s intentions in the competition, as, at the moment, the Parque São Jorge club is in fourth place, with 42 points and, if it wins and the rivals stumble, it can resume the vice-leadership. Timão can also reduce the distance to Palmeiras, leader of the championship and who face Red Bull Bragantino.

The clash brings a special atmosphere as it is considered an interstate classic by both fans. Several results and provocations from both Corinthians and Internacional brought new perspectives to the confrontation.

