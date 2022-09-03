Find out who are the Goianos who are on the Forbes list among the 10 biggest billionaires in Brazil | Goiás

Forbes magazine released the list of the ten biggest billionaires in Brazil in 2022. Among the names are two Goiás, sons of the founder of the food industry JBS. Joesley Mendonça Batista, 50, and Wesley Mendonça Batista, 52, have a fortune of R$ 22.5 billion, each of them (see below the names of the ten biggest billionaires).
The Forbes list was released on Thursday (1st). The Goiás brothers appear in tenth place. In the first three places were: Jorge Paulo Lemann (R$ 72 billion); Eduardo Luiz Saverin (R$52.8 billion); and Marcel Herrmann Telles: R$48 billion.
Joesley and Wesley are sons of José Batista Sobrinho, founder of JBS, which is a Brazilian multinational that operates in the food sector. The brothers are the controlling shareholders of the company through J&F Investimentos, a company they share half and half.
According to Forbes, the 2022 list has 290 names and shows that the wealth of the fortunate in the country has been impacted and that there has been a drop in the market value of publicly traded companies.
Wesley and Joesley Batista during an event in São Paulo in August 2013 — Photo: Zanone Fraissat/Folhapress/Arquivo
The 10 biggest billionaires in Brazil:
- Jorge Paulo Lemann: BRL 72 billion
- Eduardo Luiz Saverin: BRL 52.8 billion
- Marcel Herrmann Telles: BRL 48 billion
- Carlos Alberto da Veira Sicupira and family: BRL 39.85 billion
- Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra: BRL 38.9 billion
- Vicky Sarfati Safra: BRL 37.5 billion
- André Santos Esteves: BRL 29.7 billion
- Luciano Hang: BRL 24.5 billion
- Alexandre Behring da Costa: BRL 24 billion
- Joesley Mendonça Batista and Wesley Mendonça Batista: BRL 22.5 billion (each)
See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.