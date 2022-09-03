First show has protest and tribute to Elza Soares

Black Pantera was the first band to perform at Rock in Rio 2022, and opened the metal day with protests against racism and prejudice.

The show began with a quote from Victoria Santa Cruz’s poem “Me screamoron negra”, which reads: “And I’m going to laugh at those people who, out of politeness and to avoid us, call blacks ‘people of color’. And what color is this one? BLACK! And how beautiful it sounds! BLACK! And what rhythm it has, BLACK, BLACK, BLACK!”

During the show, singer Charles Gama spoke about the band’s presence at the festival: “It’s a dream come true, we’re thrilled because this place is incredible. to have an underground band, to be a fucking nigga playing metal in this f*ck, is f*cking”.

“Black representation matters, live diversity in every way”, added bassist Chaene da Gama.

The show was also met with protests from the public. A banner against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was seen on the stage grid.

Rock in Rio audience protests against Bolsonaro at Black Pantera concert Image: Júlio César Guimarães/UOL

Black Pantera shared the stage with Devotos, another representative band of Brazilian black metal. In an interview with Multishow, drummer Rodrigo “Pancho” Augusto stated: “I covered Devotos when I was a kid in my city, Uberaba. For us, it’s been a great honor. Two bands, two different generations that talk about the same agenda, important in the year we are living”.

“Full awareness, election year. Call the black candidates to the debates”, added the bassist on stage.

Together on stage, the two bands sang “A Carne”, by Elza Soares, and paid tribute to the singer: “Elza Soares, godmother and owner of all shit. The greatest form of resistance is the smile of a black woman.”