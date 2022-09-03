food prices at Rock in Rio scare fans

Eating and drinking at Rock in Rio 2022 may not be cheap. A bucket of salted popcorn can go for R$55 and beer from R$15. In addition, lawn vendors do not accept cards, which has generated some criticism.

On the first day of the festival, Splash talked to some fans who were surprised by the prices of some products in the City of Rock. The couple Caroline, 32 years old, and Dario, think that the values ​​of the popcorn and beer bucket are above the price.

“R$ 55 reais a popcorn. At the bottom comes a little gold”, jokes Caroline. “There are some products that are expensive. Hot dogs for R$32 are very expensive. Beer is also higher. There are events that are R$10 or R$12”, says Dario.

Another couple who were there were Fernanda, 28, and Fabricio, 26. They criticize the price of pizza, which costs R$40, but say that water is worth other events, costing R$6.

“Pizza is expensive. It’s just a little sprout, it’s the size it has. But water is an expected price”, says Fernanda. Fabricio advises you to buy from smaller brands because they offer better service for the same price. “For the price, Vulcano’s hamburger is worth more than Bob’s,” she adds.

Some think that the values ​​are compatible with other events. The trio of friends Luiza, Mateus and João dispute, however, the way in which beer is sold. Through a ticket that must be exchanged for the product always in the same place.

“Absurd that you can’t use the ticket in other bars. They don’t warn us. We bought it here at this bar and had to get everything to not get stuck. Not to mention that we were in line for 30 minutes”, says Mateus.

“We bought 12 beers. I had to sell six as a scalper”, says João.

However, Débora, 50, came to the festival with her daughter and says that the values ​​are similar. She didn’t notice any change in the values, but she opines that the quality of the food has decreased.

“It’s a little expensive and the quality doesn’t make up for it”, he says.

“I had a milkshake and it was pretty bad. The sandwich is like a frozen hamburger”, explains the 14-year-old daughter.