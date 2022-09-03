Forbes reveals 10 biggest Brazilian billionaires, know who they are

Forbes magazine released, this Thursday (1/9), the list of the biggest Brazilian billionaires. The survey includes 290 names, 26 fewer than last year. In addition, 75% of fortunes have declined this year. It was the worst average performance since the first edition of the Brazilian version of the list, ten years ago.
According to the publication, the wealth of billionaires was impacted by the fall in the shares of most national companies traded on the stock exchange. In addition, unfavorable market conditions meant that no company went public this year.
This year, the owner of Ambev, Jorge Paulo Lemann, overthrew Facebook’s founding partner Eduardo Saverin, and was once again the richest person in Brazil, with a fortune of R$72 billion.
The list also includes names such as the controversial businessman Luciano Hang, owner of Havan, and a single woman, Vicky Sarfati Safra.
See the full list
Jorge Paulo Lemann: BRL 72 billion
83-year-old economist, owner of the Ambev brewery, partner at 3G Capital and controller of chains such as Burger King, Tim Hortons and Kraft-Heinz
Eduardo Luiz Saverin: BRL 52.8 billion
Eduardo Luiz Saverin is 40 years old and one of the founders of Facebook.
Marcel Herrmann Telles: BRL 48 billion
The 72-year-old businessman was considered the richest man in Brazil in 2021. He is a partner at Ambev.
Carlos Alberto da Veira Sicupira and family: BRL 39.85 billion
The businessman is 74 years old and is also one of Ambev’s partners. In addition, he also controls Lojas Americanas.
Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra: BRL 38.9 billion
The family controls Banco Safra.
Vicky Sarfati Safra: BRL 37.5 billion
Vicky Safra is 88 years old and was married to Joseph Safra, founder of Safra bank
Andr Santos Esteves: BRL 29.7 billion
The 54-year-old Banker Senior Partner of BTG Pactual
Luciano Hang: BRL 24.5 billion
The 59-year-old businessman owns the Havan department store.
Alexandre Behring da Costa: BRL 24 billion
Alexandre Behring is 55 years old, investor and co-founder and managing partner of 3G Capital
Joesley Mendona Batista and Wesley Mendona Batista: BRL 22.5 billion (each)
The family that owns JBS, an agribusiness company