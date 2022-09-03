Forbes reveals 10 biggest Brazilian billionaires, know who they are

The owner of Ambev, Jorge Paulo Lemann, was once again the richest person in Brazil. (photo: Google/Play)

Forbes magazine released, this Thursday (1/9), the list of the biggest Brazilian billionaires. The survey includes 290 names, 26 fewer than last year. In addition, 75% of fortunes have declined this year. It was the worst average performance since the first edition of the Brazilian version of the list, ten years ago.

According to the publication, the wealth of billionaires was impacted by the fall in the shares of most national companies traded on the stock exchange. In addition, unfavorable market conditions meant that no company went public this year.

This year, the owner of Ambev, Jorge Paulo Lemann, overthrew Facebook’s founding partner Eduardo Saverin, and was once again the richest person in Brazil, with a fortune of R$72 billion.

The list also includes names such as the controversial businessman Luciano Hang, owner of Havan, and a single woman, Vicky Sarfati Safra.

See the full list

Jorge Paulo Lemann: BRL 72 billion

83-year-old economist, owner of the Ambev brewery, partner at 3G Capital and controller of chains such as Burger King, Tim Hortons and Kraft-Heinz