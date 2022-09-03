Former Real Madrid, Marcelo surprises and agrees with a club outside the big leagues in Europe

The 34-year-old left-back was announced this Friday (2), hours after the window closed, as a reinforcement for Olympiacos, from Greece.

Marcelo is from a new house. After 15 years as a player Real Madridwhere he established himself as the player with the most titles in the club’s history, the Brazilian left-back closed with Olympiacosfrom Greece.

The official announcement of the transfer took place this Friday (2), on the social networks of the Greek club, which welcomed Marcelo.

“A true football legend joins Olympiacos“, wrote the profile of the Greek team on Twitter.

At 34 years old, Marcelo has been without a club since June, when he was out of contract with Real Madrid. It was speculated on some teams in Europe such as Milan and Leicester Citybut ended up waiting for the transfer window to close before deciding.

As he was free on the market, the full-back was able to transfer after the market closed.

In Greece, Marcelo will compete in the national championship and cup, in addition to the Europa Leaguea tournament he has never played in his career, as Real Madrid has always been in the Champions League.